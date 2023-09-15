Improvements in gameplay and difficulty.

Hello researchers! How is the search going?

We are still working on the next big content patch, meanwhile we are listening to your opinions and these are the changes you can find in the new patch:

-The movement speed of aliens in hunting mode has been decreased.

-The DOTS laser projector has been improved and its detection range has been increased.

-The graphics options have been improved to be more efficient.

Thank you very much for your support and we hope you keep giving us your feedback to improve.