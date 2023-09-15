 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alien Investigator update for 15 September 2023

Improvements in gameplay and difficulty.

Share · View all patches · Build 12202828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello researchers! How is the search going?
We are still working on the next big content patch, meanwhile we are listening to your opinions and these are the changes you can find in the new patch:

-The movement speed of aliens in hunting mode has been decreased.

-The DOTS laser projector has been improved and its detection range has been increased.

-The graphics options have been improved to be more efficient.

Thank you very much for your support and we hope you keep giving us your feedback to improve.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2574271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link