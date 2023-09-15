 Skip to content

Elemdian Playtest update for 15 September 2023

Update Notes for 09/15/2023 - 2

Build 12202798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Misc

  • Chest proximity to open increased. (Can open chest from a little further )

Note: Thanks to everyone that have repoted issues. We are almost at demo date :)

