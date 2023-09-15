- Revised mission order on play menu
- Fixed enemy that was able to shoot you across the river on Bridge
- Moved player start closer to first set of fences on Bridge
PunjiVR update for 15 September 2023
Update 13 Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1900021 Depot 1900021
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update