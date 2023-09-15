 Skip to content

PunjiVR update for 15 September 2023

Update 13 Patch 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Revised mission order on play menu
  • Fixed enemy that was able to shoot you across the river on Bridge
  • Moved player start closer to first set of fences on Bridge

