- Clarified use / fill actions
- Numpad enter key support
- Fixed an issue with a rope
- Prevented horses from entering some places they shouldn’t
- Display issue on the map when pausing
- Miscellaneous bugs and typos
Escape from Norwood update for 15 September 2023
Small improvements and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
