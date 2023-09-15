 Skip to content

Escape from Norwood update for 15 September 2023

Small improvements and bug fixes

Build 12202788

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Clarified use / fill actions
  • Numpad enter key support
  • Fixed an issue with a rope
  • Prevented horses from entering some places they shouldn’t
  • Display issue on the map when pausing
  • Miscellaneous bugs and typos

