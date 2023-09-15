Tacview 1.9.3 beta 6

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
FEATURES & CHANGES
- ADDED DCS: Sinai Map
- ADDED traditional Chinese localization from 張炯 "Billeinstein"
- ADDED compact Aspect-Angle label option
- ADDED numerous entries to the database
- ADDED x0.1 and x0.05 playback speeds
- IMPROVED label between selected objects is more intuitively positioned in the 3D view
- IMPROVED terrain loading time on computers with a small amount of RAM
- IMPROVED addons DLL loading errors handling
- IMPROVED DCS2ACMI debug log
FIXES
- FIXED calculated CAS not displayed in labels in Tacview Starter
- FIXED inaccurate warning when playing back a file with an anti-cheat delay
- FIXED crash reporter not catching some rare exceptions
- FIXED rare installer freeze on some systems
Donate or contribute.
Changed depots in beta branch