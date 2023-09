Share · View all patches · Build 12202705 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 20:59:22 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Multiple performance improvements and underlaying changes to existing systems in preparation for a new feature

Bugfixes:

A severe issue with tiling and planting

Fixed an issue when saving and loading with a fishing pole in hand

Fixed an issue with tooltips

Technical:

Update the underlaying ECS to 0.51