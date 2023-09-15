Hey Everyone,
Here are some small fixes for yesterdays patch release:
- Fixed missing music in the gold room cutscene if you have high sentiment with Virginia
- Fixed some issues with distant cliff meshes
- Fixed new cannibal types not working with all trap types
- Fixed positioning of the overloaded indicator on the flat solar panels
- Fixed bad guys not being removed from cutscene at end
- Cannibals will no longer purposefully attack or climb over the effigies they build
- Fixed issue where get down cutscene could be played multiple times after save/load
- Fixed stone floors getting into a bad state in some cases
As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.
Changed files in this update