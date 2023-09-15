Share · View all patches · Build 12202696 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 21:26:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey Everyone,

Here are some small fixes for yesterdays patch release:

Fixed missing music in the gold room cutscene if you have high sentiment with Virginia

Fixed some issues with distant cliff meshes

Fixed new cannibal types not working with all trap types

Fixed positioning of the overloaded indicator on the flat solar panels

Fixed bad guys not being removed from cutscene at end

Cannibals will no longer purposefully attack or climb over the effigies they build

Fixed issue where get down cutscene could be played multiple times after save/load

Fixed stone floors getting into a bad state in some cases

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.