Sons Of The Forest update for 15 September 2023

Hotfix

Hotfix

15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Here are some small fixes for yesterdays patch release:

  • Fixed missing music in the gold room cutscene if you have high sentiment with Virginia
  • Fixed some issues with distant cliff meshes
  • Fixed new cannibal types not working with all trap types
  • Fixed positioning of the overloaded indicator on the flat solar panels
  • Fixed bad guys not being removed from cutscene at end
  • Cannibals will no longer purposefully attack or climb over the effigies they build
  • Fixed issue where get down cutscene could be played multiple times after save/load
  • Fixed stone floors getting into a bad state in some cases

As always, please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in the Discussions area of the Community Hub.

