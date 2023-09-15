 Skip to content

Pumping Simulator 2 update for 15 September 2023

Hotfix 0.1.23

Build 12202675

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Fix] Customers sometimes stuck at register
[Fix] When drive a vehicle, equipment stay visible
[Fix] Can not put energy drink to shelf
[Fix] Level 3 pole has wrong spot light sockets
[Fix] Buy&Sell cars panel post ad not working
[Changed] Buyable vehicle prices increased
[Changed] Gas pump levels price and speed multipliers decreased
[Changed] Delay added to You need to complete tutorial notifications
[Changed] Driveable vehicle controls
[Changed] Smell rates increased
[Changed] Now vehicles can go up
[Added] Sounds to driveable vehicles
[Added] Limit to blackjack
[Added] Baby
[Added] New car to gallery
[Added] Ceiling Lamp sockets to manual wash

