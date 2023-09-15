Hotfix 0.1.23

[Fix] Customers sometimes stuck at register

[Fix] When drive a vehicle, equipment stay visible

[Fix] Can not put energy drink to shelf

[Fix] Level 3 pole has wrong spot light sockets

[Fix] Buy&Sell cars panel post ad not working

[Changed] Buyable vehicle prices increased

[Changed] Gas pump levels price and speed multipliers decreased

[Changed] Delay added to You need to complete tutorial notifications

[Changed] Driveable vehicle controls

[Changed] Smell rates increased

[Changed] Now vehicles can go up

[Added] Sounds to driveable vehicles

[Added] Limit to blackjack

[Added] Baby

[Added] New car to gallery

[Added] Ceiling Lamp sockets to manual wash