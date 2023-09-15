 Skip to content

Archmage Rises update for 15 September 2023

How To Unlock The Spell Power Slider

Archmage Rises update for 15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've had a few questions in the forums, the Discord server, on YouTube, etc, asking how to unlock the spell slider, which allows you to adjust the power of your spells by consuming more Ara to increase the potency of your spells, or decrease the Ara consumed to conserve Ara if a lower strength spell will suffice.

We've published a quick walkthrough on our wiki, but for those of you who are also visual learners like me, we've just released a new visual guide for you:

If there's any other visual guides we can make for you (or you think will be helpful for others), feel free to let me know in the comments below!

