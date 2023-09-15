-
- New Functionality
- Chinese text for Custom Text Objects, Vertical and Flat
- WSB Textboxes support Chinese input and PDF Export
- Option to replace Setup notes with Custom Image
Practisim Designer update for 15 September 2023
Chinese WSB & Custom Text, Replace Notes with Custom Banner Image
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701371 Depot 1701371
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701373 Depot 1701373
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update