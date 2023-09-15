 Skip to content

Practisim Designer update for 15 September 2023

Chinese WSB & Custom Text, Replace Notes with Custom Banner Image

    • New Functionality
    • Chinese text for Custom Text Objects, Vertical and Flat
    • WSB Textboxes support Chinese input and PDF Export
    • Option to replace Setup notes with Custom Image

Changed files in this update

