0.4.0b: UI scaling improvements

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
Desktop UI Scaling:
- Added scaling options up to 300% if screen resolution is greater than 1080p. This should be ample for 4K resolutions.
Couch Co-op:
-
Improved camera zooming performance.
-
Improved particle sizes with UI scaling options.
-
Player name labels now resize with UI scale.
-
Fixed camera zooming issues when inspecting treasure chests.
-
Fixed positioning issues with weapon info panels.
Leaderboards:
-
Added option under Account tab: "Send Leaderboard Scores". Enabled by default.
-
Fixed an issue after submitting a score where the system message would parse a wrong number.
Weapon Selector:
-
Weapon slots now scale smaller if needed, to ensure the slots are not hidden behind other UI elements.
-
Fixed overlapping weapon slots for Radial layout if UI scale is greater than 100%.
Miscellaneous:
-
Increased Online Co-op initial connection timeout from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.
-
Fixed a crash that could happen after submitting a bug report.
-
Fixed a hang that could happen when importing invalid options during startup.
-
Fixed spacing issues with room modifier info.
-
Fixed UI position issues when inspecting treasure chests.
-
Reduced frequency of writing to Account file when incrementing achievement progress.
-
Updated engine to Unity 2021.3.22f1.
Changed files in this update