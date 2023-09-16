 Skip to content

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 16 September 2023

0.4.0b: UI scaling improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Desktop UI Scaling:
  • Added scaling options up to 300% if screen resolution is greater than 1080p. This should be ample for 4K resolutions.
Couch Co-op:

  • Improved camera zooming performance.

  • Improved particle sizes with UI scaling options.

  • Player name labels now resize with UI scale.

  • Fixed camera zooming issues when inspecting treasure chests.

  • Fixed positioning issues with weapon info panels.

Leaderboards:

  • Added option under Account tab: "Send Leaderboard Scores". Enabled by default.

  • Fixed an issue after submitting a score where the system message would parse a wrong number.

Weapon Selector:

  • Weapon slots now scale smaller if needed, to ensure the slots are not hidden behind other UI elements.

  • Fixed overlapping weapon slots for Radial layout if UI scale is greater than 100%.

Miscellaneous:

  • Increased Online Co-op initial connection timeout from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.

  • Fixed a crash that could happen after submitting a bug report.

  • Fixed a hang that could happen when importing invalid options during startup.

  • Fixed spacing issues with room modifier info.

  • Fixed UI position issues when inspecting treasure chests.

  • Reduced frequency of writing to Account file when incrementing achievement progress.

  • Updated engine to Unity 2021.3.22f1.

