Bounce Trials update for 15 September 2023

Bounce Trials - Minor Patch - New Version 1.0.1

15 September 2023

Minor Patch introduces version 1.0.1

After initial feedback, this patch addresses two in-game issues:

  • Camera speed on the horizontal axis has been increased for ball-following, particularly to address the difficulty with the jump/flip pad on level 29.
  • Vertically ascending platforms now provide additional 'bounce' to prevent players falling through the platform when previously losing momentum.

Many thanks to @driftee who reported these issues so soon after release!!

Please continue to provide feedback or highlight any issues or bugs.

