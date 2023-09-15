Bounce Trials - Minor Patch - New Version 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12202494 · Last edited 15 September 2023 – 21:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Minor Patch introduces version 1.0.1

After initial feedback, this patch addresses two in-game issues:

Camera speed on the horizontal axis has been increased for ball-following, particularly to address the difficulty with the jump/flip pad on level 29.

Vertically ascending platforms now provide additional 'bounce' to prevent players falling through the platform when previously losing momentum.

Many thanks to @driftee who reported these issues so soon after release!!

Please continue to provide feedback or highlight any issues or bugs.