Bounce Trials - Minor Patch - New Version 1.0.1

Minor Patch introduces version 1.0.1
After initial feedback, this patch addresses two in-game issues:
- Camera speed on the horizontal axis has been increased for ball-following, particularly to address the difficulty with the jump/flip pad on level 29.
- Vertically ascending platforms now provide additional 'bounce' to prevent players falling through the platform when previously losing momentum.
Many thanks to @driftee who reported these issues so soon after release!!
Please continue to provide feedback or highlight any issues or bugs.
