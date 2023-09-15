Leet Haxxor and Steamworks Updated to v1.58

Steamworks SDK updated to v1.58.

Microsoft retired Visual Studio 2013, but Airship Dragoon's dependencies are not compatible with the latest Visual Studio. Not a problem until last year when they locked me out of my own build because my license went "stale" ( too much yeast perhaps?) and the online product connection has been shut down.

The solution? The OFFICIAL™ solution as posted on the Microsoft forums?

Hack it. Hack regedit. So I did and can now access my build again.

So here's an update. Nothing fancy, just Steamworks updated to the latest version.

Airship Dragoon, released 26 Aug, 2014 ... updated 15 September 2023.