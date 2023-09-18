 Skip to content

Doomtrooper CCG update for 18 September 2023

0.11.23-rc1

Share · View all patches · Build 12202465 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes for bug tracking! Should make things MUCH easier for me to identify bugs before users report them!

