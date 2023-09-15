Update Notes 9/15

- Added hints in the enchanters house for what enchants do (Note, this hint does NOT correlate to what enchant you will actually get)
- Added checks for quests that are loot based to see if you already meet the quest criteria
Ezerath's Last Hope update for 15 September 2023
