Ezerath's Last Hope update for 15 September 2023

Update Notes 9/15

15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added hints in the enchanters house for what enchants do (Note, this hint does NOT correlate to what enchant you will actually get)
  • Added checks for quests that are loot based to see if you already meet the quest criteria

