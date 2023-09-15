 Skip to content

Blimps update for 15 September 2023

Blimps 2.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12202411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added the game score formula to the H.E.L.P. computer. We fixed the Eggschange trade bug if you had more than 12 small eggs. Seven more Heron Herald Breaking News articles were added. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for Playing!

Changed files in this update

Blimps Depot 1513091
  • Loading history…
