We added the game score formula to the H.E.L.P. computer. We fixed the Eggschange trade bug if you had more than 12 small eggs. Seven more Heron Herald Breaking News articles were added. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for Playing!
Blimps update for 15 September 2023
Blimps 2.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
