One Hour One Life update for 15 September 2023

Weekly Update #135

Weekly Update #135

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of fixes this week.

Straw piles get damp after an hour of neglect, and decay to nothing after another hour. Simply touching the pile fluffs it back up again and dries it out. Unwanted straw will no longer accumulate eternally. Shelves can go on stone walls. You can now bottle sugared cream and mango-infused cow urine---separately, of course. The chisel now has a visual change when it enters its first semi-used state (when it can no longer be installed in the mining rig). Visual glitches in the overlap between cart tracks and open doors have been fixed. Paved roads no longer visually hug nearby walls.

One Hour One Life Content Depot 595691
