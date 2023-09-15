Mission Expansion Beta Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds the following....

Initial version of the "Installation" system that will place civilian settlements around the map. There only a small number of different installations but each one is totally randomised in what can appear.

Enemy units can also take up positions in settlements so becareful when flying near them when in enemy territory!

Installations are only available on the LUSH DESERT scenario currently.

The generator is set to place quite a lot of settlements currently - especially in the REDFOR zone so you may find air defences are a little more dense than before.

This system also allows mission generators to "talk" to it so very shortly the mission generators will be aware of what and where these installations are and will be able to use them in missions ːsteamsunnyː