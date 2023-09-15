 Skip to content

Evil Seal update for 15 September 2023

Evil Seal - Update 0.5.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12202246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

📢 Great news, Evil Seal fans! 🎮

I've been listening to your feedback, and I'm excited to introduce a new update that will enhance your gaming experience! 🚀

🥊 I've reworked the hit reaction system for our hero, making combat even smoother and more engaging. Now, light hits won't lock you into lengthy animations, allowing for more agile responses to infernal threats!

👀 Take a look at the improved gameplay and let me know what you think. Your feedback is invaluable to me!

Update Evil Seal now and dive into an enhanced gaming experience!

Changed files in this update

Evil Seal - First Release Depot 1516941
