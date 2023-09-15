 Skip to content

Monastery update for 15 September 2023

Build 0.329 Patch Notes

15 September 2023

  • Fixed Next Attack icon update for Bolster card
  • Fixed Buckler upgrade block gain bug
  • Fixed card rotation bug upon dragging a card from hand
  • The Patched Twins now loses sneaky ability after first death
  • The Patched Twins health has been adjusted, now gains 200% max health after first death
  • Fixed Steam achievement bug upon receiving item

