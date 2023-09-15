- Fixed Next Attack icon update for Bolster card
- Fixed Buckler upgrade block gain bug
- Fixed card rotation bug upon dragging a card from hand
- The Patched Twins now loses sneaky ability after first death
- The Patched Twins health has been adjusted, now gains 200% max health after first death
- Fixed Steam achievement bug upon receiving item
Monastery update for 15 September 2023
Build 0.329 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
