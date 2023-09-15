And We’ll All Float On, Okaaay

Dear Flock,
Updates!
Version 0.4.130:
- Floaties animations done!
- “Difficulty” menu option added, with limited capacity
- Minimap icons added in Blue Blobs Land
- Won’t get stuck using ToolRack from dogback anymore
- CarrierAttachment(CAT) boxes replacing the old attachment system
- Cannons now attached to whale through CAT box system
- Fixed whale reins flailing when transitioning levels
- Cloud colors are now biome specific
- New idle animations on players (very subtle, probably not worth the time heh)
- Restructured Minigame Park (brought minigames closer together, shrunk LazyRiver)
- Fixed pup null ref on Build-A-Pup 3000
- Fixed BlueBirther pulsing animation
- Improved “how to fire cannons” tips
- Shelves can now be installed on either flipper
- Whale sinking now brings the group back to the Fork instead of forcing everyone back to title screen
- Can build nests midair now
- Can swipe the water bowl with your mop now
Beta:
- Created placeholder Festival with locked gate
- Defined a purple biome
- Created placeholder DesertOasis
Very happy to finally put floaties in the game. It's always been painful to me when I’ve watched kids play and their little 3 yo sibling was just kinda dragging them down. Now, the question is how easily will players figure out how to use floaties? I think I need to smooth that process.
I appreciate those who have submitted feedback with F9 (or clicking the little box). And, as always, if you want to playtest the beta or find people to play with, join the Discord: https://discord.com/invite/fYZFNTB
-Max
Changed files in this update