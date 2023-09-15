And We’ll All Float On, Okaaay

Dear Flock,

Updates!

Version 0.4.130:

Floaties animations done!

“Difficulty” menu option added, with limited capacity

Minimap icons added in Blue Blobs Land

Won’t get stuck using ToolRack from dogback anymore

CarrierAttachment(CAT) boxes replacing the old attachment system

Cannons now attached to whale through CAT box system

Fixed whale reins flailing when transitioning levels

Cloud colors are now biome specific

New idle animations on players (very subtle, probably not worth the time heh)

Restructured Minigame Park (brought minigames closer together, shrunk LazyRiver)

Fixed pup null ref on Build-A-Pup 3000

Fixed BlueBirther pulsing animation

Improved “how to fire cannons” tips

Shelves can now be installed on either flipper

Whale sinking now brings the group back to the Fork instead of forcing everyone back to title screen

Can build nests midair now

Can swipe the water bowl with your mop now

Beta:

Created placeholder Festival with locked gate

Defined a purple biome

Created placeholder DesertOasis

Very happy to finally put floaties in the game. It's always been painful to me when I’ve watched kids play and their little 3 yo sibling was just kinda dragging them down. Now, the question is how easily will players figure out how to use floaties? I think I need to smooth that process.

I appreciate those who have submitted feedback with F9 (or clicking the little box). And, as always, if you want to playtest the beta or find people to play with, join the Discord: https://discord.com/invite/fYZFNTB

-Max