Patch 0.3 notes September 15th 2023

My schedule has been crazy so progress has been slow
- Fixed a bug where dungeon level was not being saved properly
- Fixed a bug where the stash was not being saved properly
- Increased the difficulty of monsters beyond dungeon level 1 by 25%
- Increased the number of stats that can appear on all item types.
- Added item rarity: Rare. Rare items can roll up to 4 stats
- Added dungeon level selection menu, allowing you go up or down through the dungeon as you please, from 1 to the highest level dungeon you have reached
- The game will now also be saved when you learn a spell
- Improved tooltips for character stats; Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Vitality, Luck
Changed files in this update