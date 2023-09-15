 Skip to content

Project Rogue update for 15 September 2023

Patch 0.3 notes September 15th 2023

September 15th 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My schedule has been crazy so progress has been slow

  • Fixed a bug where dungeon level was not being saved properly
  • Fixed a bug where the stash was not being saved properly
  • Increased the difficulty of monsters beyond dungeon level 1 by 25%
  • Increased the number of stats that can appear on all item types.
  • Added item rarity: Rare. Rare items can roll up to 4 stats
  • Added dungeon level selection menu, allowing you go up or down through the dungeon as you please, from 1 to the highest level dungeon you have reached
  • The game will now also be saved when you learn a spell
  • Improved tooltips for character stats; Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence, Vitality, Luck

