 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Halo Infinite update for 15 September 2023

Forge Features

Share · View all patches · Build 12201980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s already the middle of September, can you believe it? So while it’s not quite time to wake anyone up yet, we’re getting close!

This year has flown by fast, and forgers have not slowed down a bit. We have some more awesome maps to show off – from a floating experience, to roaming some fortress ruins, and more. Let’s take a look!

Levitation

Credits: ElphCrimLester, Smullepucke
Bookmark: Levitation

As a mouse modestly said once, we all float on okay.

Warsaw

Credits: Le Frenchys, Galaxytivity
Bookmark: Warsaw

It’s not quite the Vistula River but the lava river fits the industrial aesthetic.

Archon

Credits: WAR FH, I am a Luxury, W0lfR3ign, marka2263
Bookmark: Archon

A map fit for a king with all the gilded accents and abundant treasure to be found.

Fortress

Credits: MikRips, bullet2thehead9, Virus11010
Bookmark: Fortress

Have fun storming the castle Fortress!

Community Creations

If you’re looking for some Halo: Combat Evolved remakes to check out, hop on over to Mr Metal Man’s video and see his top ten picks. And yes, Chiron TL-34 is here, which automatically makes this amazing.

Seasonal Seekings

Don’t forget we’re still on the lookout for seasonally themed maps so if you got ‘em, let us know using the in-game tags.

  • 343ask-Autumn
  • 343ask-Winter
  • 343ask-Summer
  • 343ask-Spring

See you next time for future fancy forges!

Changed depots in hi_1_5_1-nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 12201980
MGS B Content Depot 1240441
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link