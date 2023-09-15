Forge Features

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It’s already the middle of September, can you believe it? So while it’s not quite time to wake anyone up yet, we’re getting close!

This year has flown by fast, and forgers have not slowed down a bit. We have some more awesome maps to show off – from a floating experience, to roaming some fortress ruins, and more. Let’s take a look!

Levitation

Credits: ElphCrimLester, Smullepucke

Bookmark: Levitation

As a mouse modestly said once, we all float on okay.

Warsaw

Credits: Le Frenchys, Galaxytivity

Bookmark: Warsaw

It’s not quite the Vistula River but the lava river fits the industrial aesthetic.

Archon

Credits: WAR FH, I am a Luxury, W0lfR3ign, marka2263

Bookmark: Archon

A map fit for a king with all the gilded accents and abundant treasure to be found.

Fortress

Credits: MikRips, bullet2thehead9, Virus11010

Bookmark: Fortress

Have fun storming the castle Fortress!

Community Creations

If you’re looking for some Halo: Combat Evolved remakes to check out, hop on over to Mr Metal Man’s video and see his top ten picks. And yes, Chiron TL-34 is here, which automatically makes this amazing.

Seasonal Seekings

Don’t forget we’re still on the lookout for seasonally themed maps so if you got ‘em, let us know using the in-game tags.

343ask-Autumn

343ask-Winter

343ask-Summer

343ask-Spring

See you next time for future fancy forges!