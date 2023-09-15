Forge Features

It’s already the middle of September, can you believe it? So while it’s not quite time to wake anyone up yet, we’re getting close!
This year has flown by fast, and forgers have not slowed down a bit. We have some more awesome maps to show off – from a floating experience, to roaming some fortress ruins, and more. Let’s take a look!
Levitation
Credits: ElphCrimLester, Smullepucke
Bookmark: Levitation
As a mouse modestly said once, we all float on okay.
Warsaw
Credits: Le Frenchys, Galaxytivity
Bookmark: Warsaw
It’s not quite the Vistula River but the lava river fits the industrial aesthetic.
Archon
Credits: WAR FH, I am a Luxury, W0lfR3ign, marka2263
Bookmark: Archon
A map fit for a king with all the gilded accents and abundant treasure to be found.
Fortress
Credits: MikRips, bullet2thehead9, Virus11010
Bookmark: Fortress
Have fun storming the
castle Fortress!
Community Creations
If you’re looking for some Halo: Combat Evolved remakes to check out, hop on over to Mr Metal Man’s video and see his top ten picks. And yes, Chiron TL-34 is here, which automatically makes this amazing.
Seasonal Seekings
Don’t forget we’re still on the lookout for seasonally themed maps so if you got ‘em, let us know using the in-game tags.
- 343ask-Autumn
- 343ask-Winter
- 343ask-Summer
- 343ask-Spring
See you next time for future fancy forges!
Changed depots in hi_1_5_1-nightly branch