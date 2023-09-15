 Skip to content

RICE™ update for 15 September 2023

V28: Antares Boss

V28: Antares Boss

Build 12201959

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new boss battle is now available, against the stars Antares A & B!

Additions:
  • You can now adjust the max amount of projectiles the game will allow.
Changes:
  • Armour now blocks damage from being on fire.
  • Trail particles were rewritten using the new particle system, so they should perform better.
  • Trail particles are now also affected by the projectile transparency option.
  • Props can no longer be poisoned.
  • Planetoid HP now scales on player level partially.
Dev Note:

Sorry for such a late patch, Antares required a lot of balancing and some rewrites to actually work correctly (and fairly) and took a lot longer than anticipated. Overall, I think it's still too hard for meta-less runs, but I'll have to mess around more with it in the future.
Armour was changed to block being on fire because it somewhat makes sense, while giving a counter to fire and making armour more valuable, a very nice two birds with one stone.

