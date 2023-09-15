V28: Antares Boss

A new boss battle is now available, against the stars Antares A & B!
Additions:
- You can now adjust the max amount of projectiles the game will allow.
Changes:
- Armour now blocks damage from being on fire.
- Trail particles were rewritten using the new particle system, so they should perform better.
- Trail particles are now also affected by the projectile transparency option.
- Props can no longer be poisoned.
- Planetoid HP now scales on player level partially.
Dev Note:
Sorry for such a late patch, Antares required a lot of balancing and some rewrites to actually work correctly (and fairly) and took a lot longer than anticipated. Overall, I think it's still too hard for meta-less runs, but I'll have to mess around more with it in the future.
Armour was changed to block being on fire because it somewhat makes sense, while giving a counter to fire and making armour more valuable, a very nice two birds with one stone.
Changed files in this update