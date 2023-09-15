V28: Antares Boss

A new boss battle is now available, against the stars Antares A & B!



Additions:

You can now adjust the max amount of projectiles the game will allow.

Changes:

Armour now blocks damage from being on fire.

Trail particles were rewritten using the new particle system, so they should perform better.

Trail particles are now also affected by the projectile transparency option.

Props can no longer be poisoned.

Planetoid HP now scales on player level partially.

Dev Note:

Sorry for such a late patch, Antares required a lot of balancing and some rewrites to actually work correctly (and fairly) and took a lot longer than anticipated. Overall, I think it's still too hard for meta-less runs, but I'll have to mess around more with it in the future.

Armour was changed to block being on fire because it somewhat makes sense, while giving a counter to fire and making armour more valuable, a very nice two birds with one stone.