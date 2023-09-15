Fix Update 1.0.2

Hi everyone! Thanks for playing Paradiso Guardian!

We've collected a bunch of fixes here for 1.0.2:

·Added mouse control for title screen:

Now players can use the mouse to confirm/cancel in the title screen and options screen.

·Fiexed a situation when equipped with a certain item, incubus' grab attack will make the player infinitely fall into the ground.

·Fixed a situation in which the player can take damage in a cut scene, which will kill the player by mistake.

·Fixed a bug that stops players from choosing newly added items.

*If your cursor still stucks at some points, restarting the game will fix it.

· Fixed some visual elements.