Paradiso Guardian update for 15 September 2023

Fix Update 1.0.2

15 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Thanks for playing Paradiso Guardian!
We've collected a bunch of fixes here for 1.0.2:

·Added mouse control for title screen:
Now players can use the mouse to confirm/cancel in the title screen and options screen.
·Fiexed a situation when equipped with a certain item, incubus' grab attack will make the player infinitely fall into the ground.
·Fixed a situation in which the player can take damage in a cut scene, which will kill the player by mistake.
·Fixed a bug that stops players from choosing newly added items.
*If your cursor still stucks at some points, restarting the game will fix it.
· Fixed some visual elements.

