STRAIN Playtest update for 15 September 2023

Version 0.2.0

Build 12201897

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quite a few additions:

  • Updated the wall art
  • Added hygiene back in
  • Added building in the world - in certain areas
  • start game in the world instead of abuilding
  • should be able to remove all buildable objects
  • added new objects that can be broken down
  • added totem to find your way around
  • added new items for recipes like lightbulbs, bricks, springs, etc.
  • added doors and windows to the build
  • better pickup sounds
  • sink and tub are in
  • enemies know if you're on the same floor (combat doesn't mysteriously start cause there's an enemy above you)
  • combat lines play only once
  • scroll bars on scroll areas
  • objects in cupboards
  • Added w and e to the compass
  • stamina's dependent on energy
  • better material for blueprints

Changed files in this update

