Version 0.2.0

Quite a few additions:
- Updated the wall art
- Added hygiene back in
- Added building in the world - in certain areas
- start game in the world instead of abuilding
- should be able to remove all buildable objects
- added new objects that can be broken down
- added totem to find your way around
- added new items for recipes like lightbulbs, bricks, springs, etc.
- added doors and windows to the build
- better pickup sounds
- sink and tub are in
- enemies know if you're on the same floor (combat doesn't mysteriously start cause there's an enemy above you)
- combat lines play only once
- scroll bars on scroll areas
- objects in cupboards
- Added w and e to the compass
- stamina's dependent on energy
- better material for blueprints
Changed files in this update