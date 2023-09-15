Small Update
Hello everyone! Texture was kept making errors on materials, and we have remake these textures instead trying to fix the error, that didn't wanted to be fixed in some causes. This is also to be sure its not getting any issues with these Textures in the future.
Hot fix
-
Fix of Texture issues.Texture on some materials kept making errors after they were tested approved. Instead of continuing to try and fix the bug, textures for included materials are remake. This helps to ensure that any errors will not occur again.
-
Fix of Player VS Player UI. Player VS Player selection issues have been fixed now.
