Patch 0.9.1 - September 15, 2023

Commanders, thanks a lot for reporting lots of bugs and issues via the Steam forums and our Discord server.

We have fixed various issues already, including a much-asked-for adjustment for the balancing of requirements to build and upgrade rooms in your Bunker HQ.

Fixed unlock conditions for the Arctic map are now prominently visible in the Operations menu & in the Pause menu Mission tab

Fixed dropping or selling Loot from your inventories - both at the end of a run and in the Storage room - now immediately reflect the change of stack size for the respective Loot item;

Fixed broken Storage menu UI layout (text and containers were offset);

Fixed description boxes in room buttons of Bunker covering artworks. Now they only show once you hover/select the button

Fixed room selection jumping back to top after excavating or building a new room;

Fixed missing explanations and errors in loca;

Fixed the total amount of Gear or Mercs unlocked not showing in the Armory and Barracks;

Fixed: Hail’s Ripper Ammo skill tree now grants the correct 10% crit chance;

Fixed: Some projectiles & grenade shrapnel could pass through enemies without dealing damage;

Fixed: Bosses could receive damage twice per hit;

Fixed: Achievements should now unlock correctly;

Fixed: Certain buttons and UI elements could overlap and cause issues

Fixed: Critter & Hail now have the correct magazine capacity set by default;

Added: Auto-screenshot feature at the end of the run that saves your highscore into a "screenshots" folder;

Improved: adjusted the requirements to build and upgrade rooms to reduce the amount of successful operations necessary to build up your Bunker HQ

Fixed: Bosses should now play a more consistent damage feedback

Added some missing entries to the credits

Known Issues

We are working on these fixing these issues at the moment:

You can encounter a boss and get teleported out of the arena

The boss can get stuck in the arena walls or teleport out of the arena

Silverback can get stuck in Objective crates or sandbag walls

The progression of Room Upgrades is soft-locked at a certain upgrade level since some of the components required to upgrade the rooms are not yet dropping in the map. This will only become available once additional maps go into the game with the future Early Access updates.

The Operations menu shown an active “Select” button while the Arctic map is still locked. Using it does not change the map, you will still play the Desert map until the Arctic map is unlocked.

Sounds stack when capturing objectives, spiking to uncomfortable volume levels.

You can get stuck in an animation when dying while using a powerup until the powerup animation ends.

More fixes & improvements are on the way! And, of course, we are already working on the first major Early Access update.

Keep the feedback coming - let's make a great game together!

Lock, load, and loot, Commanders!