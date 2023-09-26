Version 0.398

Hi everyone!
We hope you all enjoyed the Valentine's parallel event! We're here with a new update that includes a lot of upcoming content. In particular, Miss Desirée is being added as an upcoming limited time event addition.
New Content
- Miss Desirée as a limited time event character
- Upcoming sales/events
- Updated our localizations, so a lot more of the game should now be translated. We use automated translations in some cases, so please let us know if something looks off!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where if you skipped the Dark One's final scene then she would remain selected (but you were unable to interact with her)
- Fixed a bug where some monster girls would use the wrong dialogue when going on a moonlight date
- Fixed a bug where if you earned a time block while levelling up QPernikiss (causing you to lose a time block) then no time block toast would occur
Thanks so much for playing Crush Crush!
- Programmer Panda
