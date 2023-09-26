 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 26 September 2023

Version 0.398

Version 0.398

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We hope you all enjoyed the Valentine's parallel event! We're here with a new update that includes a lot of upcoming content. In particular, Miss Desirée is being added as an upcoming limited time event addition.

New Content
  • Miss Desirée as a limited time event character
  • Upcoming sales/events
  • Updated our localizations, so a lot more of the game should now be translated. We use automated translations in some cases, so please let us know if something looks off!
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where if you skipped the Dark One's final scene then she would remain selected (but you were unable to interact with her)
  • Fixed a bug where some monster girls would use the wrong dialogue when going on a moonlight date
  • Fixed a bug where if you earned a time block while levelling up QPernikiss (causing you to lose a time block) then no time block toast would occur

Thanks so much for playing Crush Crush!

  • Programmer Panda

