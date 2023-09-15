Big Crafting

Features and customizations
- For crafting items from the inventory or via crafting stations, there is now a new recipe book with recipe bookmarks for item categories and input hints.
- To craft items directly from the recipe book, you must now hold down the mouse/gamepad button.
- Preview recipes are now displayed in the recipe book once you know at least one item you need.
- As long as you don't have any recipes in the recipe book, you will see a hint about obtaining recipes.
- Existing recipes are now sorted as equally as possible according to the items they require.
- If you don't have all the items needed to craft a recipe in your inventory, the required number is now displayed in red.
- The new oven is now available for crafting baked goods, so some recipes are now only available here.
- The new oven now contains the recipe for cheesecake, which allows you to make something with milk for the first time. The new crafting system returns the empty bucket to you.
- All crafting stations and storage boxes now have a new and more self-explanatory design with large images and improved functionality.
- The loam furnace and charcoal furnace now process raw materials automatically without the need for recipe selection.
- The campfire, baking oven, and cauldron now have a recipe book to select recipes directly. The required items are automatically transferred to the cooking station.
- Empty item slots in the crafting stations now show specific hints about their usage.
- The character preview and equipment slots have been improved in the style of the new inventory design.
- The inventory has been redesigned to include both more space and input hints.
- If you have an item in your hand while closing the inventory, it will try to put it back into your inventory.
- Inventory controls via controller have been improved.
- Newly discovered items are now shown with an exclamation mark. This replaces the previously obscure display of all unlocked recipes.
- The item tooltip is embellished with a cute spectaria.
- Slimes now have jump sounds and slime splatter particles, as well as a slightly improved animation.
- New sounds for: Item crafting, when eating and drinking, and for ghost deaths.
Bugfixes
- The tooltip did not always show the movement modifier of floors.
- The tooltip did not show the breaking strength of tools until now.
- On some resolutions (e.g. 4k) there were graphic errors like a cut off background in the Rift.
- Ghosts sometimes did not disappear towards the end of the night and were permanently invisible.
- Death markers to the gravestone were not removed when the gravestone was dismantled. Unfortunately, erroneous markers remain in place at the moment.
Coming soon
- New character animations.
- Improvements to the map generator.
