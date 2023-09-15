 Skip to content

Bring It On! update for 15 September 2023

v0.11.6 - Minor Fix

Build 12201401

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update fixes an issue with loading prior data in the new build.

Sorry for the inconvenience! Please let us know if you have any other issues!

