Eternamine 1.3 is here!

Hey everyone

The third content update for Eternamine is finally here and this one has added a lot of content and QOL changes that has had focus on replayability. This update has added & changed the following things:

Content

A whole new mine has been discovered! This mine has a currency and upgrades that are completely separate from the main game and will reset each month. All miners in this mine will compete in a leaderboard to be the biggest earners and the best miners will win prizes at the end of each contest (each new month).

Each months contest has a specified set of upgrades and blocks.

Added a new feature to specify the "effective level" of each upgrade in the game. This means you can specify exactly what level you want to apply to each upgrade (with the top cap being the level you have of that upgrade). Is your movement speed too high? Are you doing to much damage with your sword and want more of a challenge? Want to test mining with slammer but no bomber? Well just drag down the effective levels of those upgrades to whatever level you wish!

All skills in the sklill tree can now be toggled on/off

Added a bunch of new skills to the skill tree

Added 4 new deep mines

Added the infamous "Driller" upgrade

A new currency "trophies" has been added. This currency is earned from completing quests and "claiming" your achievements in the lobby. Trophies are spent on buying pickaxe particles, so no more spending your hard-earned cash on them.

Added tons of new pickaxe particles