- fixed display of entries for Leucrota and Wolpera in the bestiary
- auto-aim fixes
- moved the appearance of the teleport after killing the golem so as not to block the loot from the golem
- added another tutorial post to explain the compass
- fixed a table flying in the air
- fixed switching weapons to B on the gamepad
- added an option to turn off character sliding
- Standard difficulty level became harder (more changes to come)
- Fixed the radius of the Fire Grenade which was lower than intended
- Small level adjustments around the Hospital area
- Increased the volume of diary voiceovers (in future patches we will add a separate slider for adjusting the volume)
REMEDIUM update for 15 September 2023
Day 1 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
