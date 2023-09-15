 Skip to content

REMEDIUM update for 15 September 2023

Day 1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12201240 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed display of entries for Leucrota and Wolpera in the bestiary
  • auto-aim fixes
  • moved the appearance of the teleport after killing the golem so as not to block the loot from the golem
  • added another tutorial post to explain the compass
  • fixed a table flying in the air
  • fixed switching weapons to B on the gamepad
  • added an option to turn off character sliding
  • Standard difficulty level became harder (more changes to come)
  • Fixed the radius of the Fire Grenade which was lower than intended
  • Small level adjustments around the Hospital area
  • Increased the volume of diary voiceovers (in future patches we will add a separate slider for adjusting the volume)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659092
  • Loading history…
