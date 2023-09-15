-
The upgraded gen art model has been added to the Revog Theatre movies posters and movie screen.
-
Enhanced the cyberpunk models in “Club Metaverse.”
-
As we continue prepare the character for the Character Skills Upgrade (CSU) we have now added stamina effect for melee combat action.
-
General bugs and fixes.
Riff XR update for 15 September 2023
Build Notes: Gen Art Upgrade II
