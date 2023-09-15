 Skip to content

Riff XR update for 15 September 2023

Build Notes: Gen Art Upgrade II

Build 12201199

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The upgraded gen art model has been added to the Revog Theatre movies posters and movie screen.

  2. Enhanced the cyberpunk models in “Club Metaverse.”

  3. As we continue prepare the character for the Character Skills Upgrade (CSU) we have now added stamina effect for melee combat action.

  4. General bugs and fixes.

