Sugar Shack update for 15 September 2023

HotFix Patch 1.0

Sugar Shack update for 15 September 2023

HotFix Patch 1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone!

We are thrilled that you are enjoying the game, but our community has made us aware of some critical issues that we have fixed in this short hotfix.

  • Fixed crash that would happen if the player joins a game when the host is talking with an NPC. Multiplayer should now work without issues!
  • Fixed a softlock issue that would happen if you try to sleep before placing the first tile.
  • Fixed a crash that would happen if you stay on the Mystic Atlas past midnight.

We'll be continuing to collect and sift through your feedback and input as we plan out future patches and updates. So, remember to please share your thoughts with us through a Steam review or by joining our Discord!

