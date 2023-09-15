 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test update for 15 September 2023

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 3 [573120]

Share · View all patches · Build 12201075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small patch that fixes several of our most common crashes & adds some logging to help us track down other issues.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2451741 Depot 2451741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link