This is a small patch that fixes several of our most common crashes & adds some logging to help us track down other issues.
Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test update for 15 September 2023
Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 3 [573120]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
