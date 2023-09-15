 Skip to content

Wrecked! Unfair Car Stunts update for 15 September 2023

Back to School Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12201068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there fellow racers!

This is just a quick message to let you know about the latest update.

It includes:

  • Improved performance on all environments
  • Polished art style shader
  • Fixed a few bugs

See you in the circuit fellow racers!

Changed files in this update

Wrecked! Unfair Car Stunts Content Depot 1553811
