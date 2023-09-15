v1.8.9 - The Fixes and Improvements Update!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Stormworkers,

This week we are releasing a minor update focused on fixes and features. Please see the change notes below for info on what has changed.

While the new fixes are relatively minor, we are pleased to be making positive quality changes, and our plan is to focus the minor updates on quality and bugs over the next couple of months.

One issue that players have been experiencing since V1.7.11 is random music or audio playing when Stormworks is running. It appears that Steam may have updated their overlay software, and at least in some situations, any Steam overlay browser will reopen and start playing any audio on that page. If you are experiencing this issue, you can press shift+tab, and close these browser windows.

With just 4 weeks to go until the new Stormworks: Space DLC, we are hard at work with final testing and tuning. We have a minor update planned for 29 September, and then the major update and new DLC arriving 12th October.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.8.9

Rework - #16776 #20088 Electric fluid valves now only consume electric when changing state

Rework - #18528 Adjusted default workbench storage vehicle position for Meier starter base

Fix - #16140 Linear track body hovering above connected tracks

Fix - #20283 Separator RPS node name

Fix - #20303 Pumpjack place/delete price discrepancy

Fix - #20329 Added drill grabber end to oil research group

Fix - #20439 Adjusted window diamond 1x4x5 placement surfaces

Fix - #20488 Fix back event for microprocessor save confirm screen

Fix - Fluid jet now correctly updates the the world oil data

Addon Lua:

Feature - #4786 Negative values for addDamage now repair the area