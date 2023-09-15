The Playtest is available for everyone!

Hey there,

the playtest of Viking Chef: Feast Frenzy is out now! Come in and test it out.

The last days were very stressful to get the Playtest running, but here it is.

Explore the first recipes from simple salads over cooked fish and delicious stews!

At the start of the playtest there is only the forest scenario available, later in this test there will come the village scenario too.

The playtest is available until 29th of September!

Please give me as much feedback as possible, you can write it down in the Steam Community or on my Discord server!

Have fun and play it with your friends!

I'm very curious about your feedback!

I wish you the best,

Devlex