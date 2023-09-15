Wayfinder Original Soundtrack Available Now

Evenor is a place of many sights and sounds. One location, like the Deep of Bal Mol, will engulf you with eerie and melodic music that feels like it’s drumming beneath you. While something tranquil, like the beautiful sounds of Skylight, will remind you that this bastion of hope is your home in Wayfinder.

Wayfinder’s unique sound is scored by Gareth Coker, acclaimed composer of incredible titles like Ori and the Blind Forest, ARK, Halo Infinite, and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

“Scoring Wayfinder and bringing the world of Evenor to life alongside the Gloom has led to a really fun and interesting exploration into both my organic and synthetic musical writing, thanks to the freedom Airship Syndicate have given me on my third collaboration with them. I'm looking forward to watching and learning from players' experiences in Early Access and refining the soundtrack all the way through to the full release and beyond. In the meantime, I hope people enjoy Volume 1 of the soundtrack, which gives a good taste of everything that is to come and quality that players can expect. Thanks for listening!"

Gareth

Listen to the full soundtrack now on YouTube.

You can also find the soundtrack on other music services here.