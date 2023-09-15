New Update. Version 1.05 is available noew!

Hello there,

We are keeping working of the game. The game is almost ready. We have designed all mission and in-game challenges. We will add them in future updates. Bosses of Worlds 1-4 are ready and have final graphics. Now we are focused on the last, Final boss. It is really tough task because of its complexity. It is graphically huge, and game mechanics is complex. So it takes a lot of time. We fixed some critical bugs with it. So, at least play could pass it now. Now we are making final graphics for it.

Our artist made whole graphics of Steam Trading Cards. So, we added them in this update. There are 10 cards, each has a monster in it with a name a small description. Learn history while playing games. Also, you can achieve backgrounds, badges and emotional icons.

We added another mission of Mode #3 in this update. It is Mission 10. It has a funny idea. It is like a conveyer. Enemies come at top lane, then move at middle and then goes to bottom lane. About 30 minutes of non-stopping mob killing. Pretty fun actually.

This update was ready long time ago, but we couldn't upload it due several reasons. On other hand, we kept working. We discussed an finalized all things related to the last boss. So the next update should come really soon.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a lot of bugs with Mission 15. When Phase 2 of Boss Battle didn't start, when level couldn't be finished and etc.

Fixed the critical bug when Mission 3 didn't finish after killing the Boss.

Fixed the bug when Mission 3 Mode #2 didn't finish.

Fixed the bug when Boss on Mission 15 had extra resistances.

Mission 9 Mode #3 couldn't be finished. Fixed

Play with us,