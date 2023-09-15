Bug fixes + More achievements, trading cards and community items coming soon!

-Fixed a bug where the "UNLOCKED" text did not show up on the prestige upgrade tooltips

-Fixed a bug that caused the text from Mini Chest, Mimic Chest, Serendipity Scroll and Soul Gem to mess up.

-Fixed a bug with the Hammer that caused the hammer to mess up if the player prestige while the hammer is active.

-Fixed a bug where the amount of gold and treasures would instantly move towards the total gold/treasures even if the "Total treasures on screen setting" was set up to 200.

Aaaaand.. More achievements, trading cards and community items are coming soon. My game was just recently eligible for community items, which means that I am allowed to add more than 100 achievements to my game. Trading cards will be here as soon as steam accepts them!