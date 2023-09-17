The Long March 1934-1936 is now officially released!

First of all, congratulations on the official release of the first game I made on the Steam platform!

I want to say a few words to all the players:

The gameplay of this game is relatively simple. On the one hand, it is to allow players to experience the journey of the Red Army’s Long March in a more relaxed state. On the other hand, it is the best game work that individuals can achieve under the current comprehensive situation. The game does not have music, mainly because the project funds are very limited. It is recommended that players listen to the Internationale, Marseillaise and other related red music during the game, which can enhance the game playing experience. I hope all players have fun and can help you learn the essence of the Long March spirit.