Archmage Rises update for 15 September 2023

Patch 0.2.7 is Live!

Patch 0.2.7 is Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We’re happy to bring you another weekly patch of goodies.

Player Requested Enhancements

  • Added a menu command to town/tower to travel between the two places instantly.
  • Added an instant road being built between your tower and town, so on the map it now takes 1hr not 17hr to climb uphill to your destination.
  • Added search with filtering as you type to Knowledge Picker. It was an interesting CS problem to get it to underline substrings. Appreciate the challenge!
  • Quick casting when in a trap encounter now awards spell XP just like in combat

Fixes

  • Corrected remaining issues with dungeon door key generation. If you have a save game with an already generated dungeon with a messed up key, it probably won't fix that. But new dungeons will generate correctly.
  • Fixed dungeon map displaying wrong level when loading save game.
  • Removed weird floaty 240 gold text from game start
  • Roads no longer appear in open water. The bridge building engineers in the open seas have been sacked!
  • Tracks can no longer appear in open water. That was ridiculous!
  • UI overlap of ship captain, mounts, and followers has been fixed. We kinda forgot about all the stuff that can be up there.

Known Issues:

  • We spent several days trying to recreate and resolve loading/saving crashing issues. We rewrote the async functions but to no avail.

