Patch 0.2.7 is Live!

We’re happy to bring you another weekly patch of goodies.
Player Requested Enhancements
- Added a menu command to town/tower to travel between the two places instantly.
- Added an instant road being built between your tower and town, so on the map it now takes 1hr not 17hr to climb uphill to your destination.
- Added search with filtering as you type to Knowledge Picker. It was an interesting CS problem to get it to underline substrings. Appreciate the challenge!
- Quick casting when in a trap encounter now awards spell XP just like in combat
Fixes
- Corrected remaining issues with dungeon door key generation. If you have a save game with an already generated dungeon with a messed up key, it probably won't fix that. But new dungeons will generate correctly.
- Fixed dungeon map displaying wrong level when loading save game.
- Removed weird floaty 240 gold text from game start
- Roads no longer appear in open water. The bridge building engineers in the open seas have been sacked!
- Tracks can no longer appear in open water. That was ridiculous!
- UI overlap of ship captain, mounts, and followers has been fixed. We kinda forgot about all the stuff that can be up there.
Known Issues:
- We spent several days trying to recreate and resolve loading/saving crashing issues. We rewrote the async functions but to no avail.
Changed files in this update