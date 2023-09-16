3.0.4.0 Version Update Announcement

Hello warriors, I'm the producer of Heroes of Destiny!

I've kept you all waiting, this update mainly brings the adjustment of [Skill Transparency] that everyone has been calling for, and the enhancement of the Summoning Department that everyone has been talking about, as well as the adjustment and optimization of a super number of skills~!

Version 3.0.4.0 updates are as follows:

[Skill Adjustment

1、 Skeleton Summoning Adjustment: All Skeleton Soldiers move faster, attack range is increased, skill damage is affected by curse attribute.

2. Skeleton King Summoning Adjustment: The Skeleton King has been changed to summon a Skeleton King. Skeleton King's attributes are strengthened, and skill damage is affected by the Curse attribute. You can summon 5 Skeleton Soldiers at a time.

3. The original public Skeleton Summoning skill has been changed to Summon Skeleton Archer.

4. Strengthen the skill damage of Skeleton Mage, and the skill is affected by the curse attribute.

5, the witch's skill damage is also affected by the curse attribute, the witch's poison pool range increased by 100%.

6, strengthen the summoned stone golem damage and resistance, stone golem is a mobile fortress, where he passes through the enemy will be mercilessly crushed!

7. The number of lasers at the beginning of the Exterminating Dragon Wave has been adjusted downward to 4, and the rotation speed has been slowed down, and the damage has been increased by 100%. Skill effects adjustment

8, Baloya's Hammer skill effect adjustment, issued after the earthquake will cause damage to the whole screen of enemies and 20% probability of stun 3 seconds

9, tracking arrow damage will be affected by projectile speed

10、 Prayer to break the evil damage is affected by the lucky value

11. Arachnid damage is affected by Curse

12. Divine Force Field damage is affected by Luck.

13. Ice Vector damage is affected by projectile speed.

14. Holy Light damage is affected by Luck.

15. The flame effect of Holy Fire is adjusted to Particle Flame.

16, Ice Dragon Frost Hua adjusted skill performance effect, changed to full-screen attack and increased damage

17, the probability of appearance of all advanced skills increased by 5 times

18. Adjust the special effect of advanced skill Instant Light Chop.

19、 Repair the problem of wrong center of gravity of tracking arrow

20、 Open Kobold Alchemy Bomb

21, The Way of the Flame and its advanced damage increased by 100%.

22. Replaced the meteorite of Meteorite Fall with a new effect.

23、Fix the problem of Alchemy Bomb becoming smaller after upgrading.

24. Reduced the lightning effect of Thunder Flying Arrow.

25. Optimized the text description of some skills, and listed Cursed, Lucky and Projectile Speed at the top.

[System Adjustment

1、All summoned creatures have increased the blood bar

2、Arena can be exchanged for crystals when you exit directly, so you don't need to exchange them at the arena merchant.

3、Beating the level boss will automatically appear the victory settlement interface after 10 seconds.

4、Temporarily shielded the charging skill of the Emerald Dragon, the boss at the bottom of the second level.

5、Strengthened the life value of Orc Chief and Orc

New

1, added a friendly bullet translucent adjustment switch (currently only supports frame map translucency, particles are not supported)

2, added a new event orc camp, need to perfectly complete the ring series of tasks in order to unlock the event, complete the event can get the orc army flag

3, added the arena directly out of the direct settlement of the crystal, so there is no need to exchange at the arena merchant

[BUG FIX

1、Fixed the problem that the success rate of the lucky value of some events was too low

2, boss back to blood problem fixed, because whenever the player's curse increases, synchronization will update all the monster's blood bar, before it will be increased together with the current life value and the upper limit of life value, so it looks like back to blood. Now it's just increased the cap, so it looks and feels like the boss suddenly has less blood!