Crafting Convenience – Update 4 – Public Testing

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

What is Public Staging?

It is the modus operandi of working with a second version of the game, on which new patches and updates can be applied and tested before they are integrated into the regular live version of the game. This means that one or more updates can first be tested before they are made available to all players in Early Access.

How to join the public staging?

Some of you probably have not done this before, so we have a small guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Sengoku Dynasty in your library – obviously.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Right click on Sengoku Dynasty.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".*

Enter this password into the field below the drop-down menu: 6RmK07O5em39LFLj1e4OvZGlrQ7OqI

Click on "CHECK CODE".

Use the drop-down menu and select “releasecandidate“. This is the public stage version.

Click on "Close".

Steam should now download this version of the game.

IMPORTANT! PLEASE SAVE YOUR GAME ON THE LIVE VERSION AS A BACKUP COPY BEFORE ACCESSING THE PUBLIC STAGING BUILD!

This is merely a precautionary measure in the very unlikely event that anything goes wrong!

The saves can be found under this path:

%USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/SengokuDynasty/Saved/

Copy the entire folder into a zip file or store a copy somewhere else on your hard drive.

*Steam labels all those builds as "betas” even if they are technically not betas, don’t let it confuse you!

Patch notes -- version 0.1.4.0

FIXES

Fixed the loss of control over the map zooming feature sometimes.

Fixed the lack of localization for corpse actions (looting / skinning).

Fixed Ul controls not changing back to mouse and keyboard when using LMB/RMB or dragging mouse wheel.

Fixed red flowers sometimes are stretched and do not disappear in winter.

UI

Improved how auto-assigning of handheld items to Quick Slots works – now when you break or throw a holdable, and craft a new one, it will automatically go to the Quick Slot that was used to keep the same item type. It will also auto-equip the replacement if you didn’t equip any other holdable in the meantime.

Improved how interactions with structures (like beds, containers, crafting, and production stations) work – now it is possible to use them while holding a hammer, so you can open a container or go to sleep while building, without the need to constantly unequip and equip the hammer back and forth. (Known issue - Keys F and T are transposed)

Added a new inventory interaction that allows you to bulk-transfer all compatible items to a Dynasty Storage.

Added a desaturation visual effect to all incompatible items in your inventory, when a dynasty storage is opened – it is much easier to determine, what can be stored, and what uses a different storage.

Reworked how a forced season change sequence works. Now it will NOT happen in many problematic situations, like during sleep, dialogues, cutscenes, or camera sequences. Additionally, the management screen will appear BEFORE the season changes, so that you can make some last-minute adjustments.

Added a respawn screen penalty message – the penalty itself isn’t new and was always there, but now you will be precisely informed what you lost when that wild hog mauled you.

Improved Special Project Workplace Popup by adding information on how long it will take to finish the project, what the rewards for completing it are, and by adding a “Manage Job” button in Population Details to open the popup.

Added a minor notification for discovered animal locations.

Limited character inputs in text input fields

Added Polish language.

Updated UI Localisations

Improved some information and visuals in Dynasty Management:

· Added a yellow dash if there is no happiness or effectiveness change predicted.

· Predicted effectiveness on season change now shows the bonus penalty value, instead of the total effectiveness value (which can be modified by other factors, like tools).

· All missing Storage Buildings will now be displayed in red in the workplace popup.

· Improved the looks of home/job assignment buttons in Population details.

· Improved labels of home/bed assignment lists.

· Added house icon to the home/bed assignment list.

· + many other minor improvements.

SETUP/BALANCE

Rebalanced how Stone and Iron deposits work - now medium and large ones will spawn a smaller version of the deposit when mined, so they are even more useful.

Simplified empty exterior segment setup and looks – now they are less intrusive when the hammer is equipped.

Improved setup of item replacement – now items like kama, shovel or hoe will auto re-equip if they break, and a spare is in the inventory.

Improved Tea Leaves and Tea Drink storage and need type to make more sense.

SFX

Improved audio positioning for Deer and Boar SFXs

Added Deer Nearby and Deer Alert SFXs

ART

Hare fur is now brighter and stands out in foliage more.

Adjusted NPC sitting animations.

Improved the ambient light to make the night brighter, especially during cloudy weather.

TECH