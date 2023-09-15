Re.Poly Version 0.4.0

Hey there girls and guys. In this update I added the talent system, but different as it may sound. There are shrines that needs specific items like boss souls to unlock for example the berserker talent where you can hold a great weapon in each hand. Try it out and in the next update I finally bring back the rebuilding logics and places to rebuild for benefits you will need in the future. I hope you enjoy the update.
Update Notes Version 0.4.0
Additions:
- Added: Talent shrines where you be able to unlock talents
- Added a room under the big tree. Entrance is next to the big tree
- Added Steam Achievement: Shrine of fire
- Added: Tips for specific actions in the game to give new players a better start into the game
- Added logics to add a gem to weapons, armor and tools to raise the stats
- Added item: Gem of strength (Tier I)
- Added item: Gem of strength (Tier II)
- Added item: Gem of strength (Tier III)
- Added item: Gem of Armor (Tier I)
- Added item: Gem of Armor (Tier II)
- Added item: Gem of Armor (Tier III)
- Added item: Gem of Harvesting (Tier I)
- Added item: Gem of Harvesting (Tier II)
- Added item: Gem of Harvesting (Tier III)
- Added bird sound effects
- Added fox sound
- Added deer sound
- Readded Memory fragments to mystic animals and enemy loot tables
- Added biome entering info to the top screen
Changes:
- Changed: Arrows will be learned by picking up sticks or feathers
- Changed: Enemies will only knock back when the player deals critical damage now
- Changed: Range Enemies will no longer run away from you when you are too near. They will change to a melee weapon and behavior
- Changed: Normal enemies are able to dodge backwards now
- Changed: Dodging is not possible while attacking now to create a decision making combat feeling
- Changed: Event messages are a bit more at the left of the creen
- Changed: Event messages for new blueprints will show to which workstation the new blueprint is unlocked
- Changed: The selection box in the research table is replaced by a button bar to make it more intuitive
- Changed: Armor is more balanced now
- Changed: AI is more challenging
- Changed: To learn a blueprint you only need half of the crafting blueprints to learn it instead of the full materials
- Changed: Tanning rack needs cloth instead of leather (because it is not possible to research it the normal way)
- Changed: Tanning rack needs less nails to build and learn
- Changed: Nails are craftable in the workbench instead of the anvil now
- Changed: Bushes will offer 3-5 sticks instead of 1-4
- Changed: Trees will drop sticks sometimes
- Changed: Character state (Life, thirst etc.) is visible when open the inventory etc
- Changed: Double claw animations will use both weapons now
- Changed: dual wielding animations use both weapons now
- Changed: Meteorite will contain magic shards and ores instead of wood and other stupid stuff that makes no sense
- Changed: Crates in destroyed villages and other places (Not the ones at the roads) will contain more useful stuff and with a small chance they can contain leather armor and the new gems
- Changed: Dual wielding is not possible by default anymore
- Chanded: Reduced respawn time
Fixes:
- Fixed: When the Host is starting to build something the client will see the building part that is floating around
- Fixed: Building menu is closing when a ignitet torch is held
- Fixed: The object info window does not hide at some situations
- Fixed: Torch is missing to learn
- Fixed: When the character dies energy, water and hunger is still on the same level as at the moment the character died
- Fixed: Shields are missing in the armor Tab of the research table
- Fixed: Missing blueprint in the research table for the saddle
- Fixed: Broken stuff can be dismantled with the full amount of the needed crafting materials of it
- Fixed: dropping ammunition to a bow that has less than the max ammunition in it will fill it completely
- Fixed: Item Options (Right clicking an item) are very far off the place with different resolutions
- Fixed: Torch still causes building to be interrupted
- Fixed: Iron sword do not need iron
- Fixed: Stone Greathammer do not need stone
- Fixed: Iron armor and Shield will be erased when copper armor and shield will be learned
- Fixed: Open the building menu while hitting will cause the player to do a hit loop
- Fixed: Magic animals will drop Leather instead of animal hide
- Fixed: Stonemason workbench do not have the blueprint for stone bricks
- Fixed: Mount items are not stackable
- Fixed: Campfire is not placeable near other structures
- Fixed: Breeding food is not learnable
- Fixed: Dropping a range weapon with ammunition in it and picking it up will erase the info of the ammunition item
- Fixed: Road crates and barrels do not break when you hit them to exactly 0 durability
- Fixed: Resources do not respawn correctly
Known bugs:
All translations were corrupted due to a file renaming process. I had to use a tool to translate everything again so a lot of translations would be very wrong. Please tell me if you notice something and I will implement your correct translation
Changed files in this update