Re.Poly Version 0.4.0

Hey there girls and guys. In this update I added the talent system, but different as it may sound. There are shrines that needs specific items like boss souls to unlock for example the berserker talent where you can hold a great weapon in each hand. Try it out and in the next update I finally bring back the rebuilding logics and places to rebuild for benefits you will need in the future. I hope you enjoy the update.

Update Notes Version 0.4.0

Additions:

Added: Talent shrines where you be able to unlock talents

Added a room under the big tree. Entrance is next to the big tree

Added Steam Achievement: Shrine of fire

Added: Tips for specific actions in the game to give new players a better start into the game

Added logics to add a gem to weapons, armor and tools to raise the stats

Added item: Gem of strength (Tier I)

Added item: Gem of strength (Tier II)

Added item: Gem of strength (Tier III)

Added item: Gem of Armor (Tier I)

Added item: Gem of Armor (Tier II)

Added item: Gem of Armor (Tier III)

Added item: Gem of Harvesting (Tier I)

Added item: Gem of Harvesting (Tier II)

Added item: Gem of Harvesting (Tier III)

Added bird sound effects

Added fox sound

Added deer sound

Readded Memory fragments to mystic animals and enemy loot tables

Added biome entering info to the top screen

Changes:

Changed: Arrows will be learned by picking up sticks or feathers

Changed: Enemies will only knock back when the player deals critical damage now

Changed: Range Enemies will no longer run away from you when you are too near. They will change to a melee weapon and behavior

Changed: Normal enemies are able to dodge backwards now

Changed: Dodging is not possible while attacking now to create a decision making combat feeling

Changed: Event messages are a bit more at the left of the creen

Changed: Event messages for new blueprints will show to which workstation the new blueprint is unlocked

Changed: The selection box in the research table is replaced by a button bar to make it more intuitive

Changed: Armor is more balanced now

Changed: AI is more challenging

Changed: To learn a blueprint you only need half of the crafting blueprints to learn it instead of the full materials

Changed: Tanning rack needs cloth instead of leather (because it is not possible to research it the normal way)

Changed: Tanning rack needs less nails to build and learn

Changed: Nails are craftable in the workbench instead of the anvil now

Changed: Bushes will offer 3-5 sticks instead of 1-4

Changed: Trees will drop sticks sometimes

Changed: Character state (Life, thirst etc.) is visible when open the inventory etc

Changed: Double claw animations will use both weapons now

Changed: dual wielding animations use both weapons now

Changed: Meteorite will contain magic shards and ores instead of wood and other stupid stuff that makes no sense

Changed: Crates in destroyed villages and other places (Not the ones at the roads) will contain more useful stuff and with a small chance they can contain leather armor and the new gems

Changed: Dual wielding is not possible by default anymore

Chanded: Reduced respawn time

Fixes:

Fixed: When the Host is starting to build something the client will see the building part that is floating around

Fixed: Building menu is closing when a ignitet torch is held

Fixed: The object info window does not hide at some situations

Fixed: Torch is missing to learn

Fixed: When the character dies energy, water and hunger is still on the same level as at the moment the character died

Fixed: Shields are missing in the armor Tab of the research table

Fixed: Missing blueprint in the research table for the saddle

Fixed: Broken stuff can be dismantled with the full amount of the needed crafting materials of it

Fixed: dropping ammunition to a bow that has less than the max ammunition in it will fill it completely

Fixed: Item Options (Right clicking an item) are very far off the place with different resolutions

Fixed: Torch still causes building to be interrupted

Fixed: Iron sword do not need iron

Fixed: Stone Greathammer do not need stone

Fixed: Iron armor and Shield will be erased when copper armor and shield will be learned

Fixed: Open the building menu while hitting will cause the player to do a hit loop

Fixed: Magic animals will drop Leather instead of animal hide

Fixed: Stonemason workbench do not have the blueprint for stone bricks

Fixed: Mount items are not stackable

Fixed: Campfire is not placeable near other structures

Fixed: Breeding food is not learnable

Fixed: Dropping a range weapon with ammunition in it and picking it up will erase the info of the ammunition item

Fixed: Road crates and barrels do not break when you hit them to exactly 0 durability

Fixed: Resources do not respawn correctly

Known bugs:

All translations were corrupted due to a file renaming process. I had to use a tool to translate everything again so a lot of translations would be very wrong. Please tell me if you notice something and I will implement your correct translation