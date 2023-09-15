Weapon Balance Tuning, Matchmaking Adjustements, Bugfixes

To summarize this patch, weapons have been re-tuned following our hit registration changes, some changes are happening to ranked matchmaking to improve the experience, and some other smaller bugs that couldn't go out without requiring downtime are going out with them.

Matchmaking Changes

Adjust rank update formula to reduce falloff in expected win probability for lower ranked teams. Reduces impact on rank gains/losses when playing opponents of different ranks.

Add 10 minute matchmaking timeout for players who fail to ready up for a ranked match 2 times within an hour

Add config to restrict maximum team average rank difference for ranked matches. Should prevent skilled 5 stacks from being matched against noob teams, while still allowing these players to form a relatively balanced match if not stacked.

Add additional debug logging for matchmaking flows. Should help diagnose issues with imbalanced matches, as well as cases where a match is not formed when there are 10+ players in queue.

Ranked matches have a configurable disconnected player kick period that is longer than casual matches. (Now five minutes)

Weapon Changes

This weapon update is a general tuning and balance update that contain changes which reflect player feedback and a shift in the game’s meta based on recent events, namely a major improvement to hit registration.

Across the board, weapons will have less ‘movement sway,’ namely viewbob while moving, and aim jitter/jiggle/waggle/pick your favorite terminology.

Some weapons which were having a hard time competing with automatic weapons after the hitreg update such as the Auto Shotgun, have received major buffs.

We will monitor these changes and your feedback. Overall, players should feel more lethal and impactful with nearly all firearms present in the game.

AP25 - Adjustments to Brace Fire camera recoil, reduction in movement induced weapon sway during ADS.

BLKTAR - Adjustments to Brace Fire camera recoil, reduction in movement induced weapon sway during ADS.

TUB12 - Lowered aim jiggle intensity, iron sights in ADS will be accurately positioned sooner.

DL12 - Lowered aim jiggle intensity.

SABR - Reduction in movement induced weapon sway during brace (canted) fire, RPM increased by a small amount. 180>200

F1 - Reduction in movement induced weapon sway during ADS, RPM reduced by a small amount 330>310, lowered aim jiggle intensity.

Ingmar - ADS move speed penalty increased, multiplier lowered .8>.7, Slight reduction in movement induced weapon sway. Very slight increase to horizontal recoil during sustained fire.

KR82M - Brace move speed increased slightly, significant reduction in movement induced weapon sway during ADS, weapon displacement inertia increased, lowered aim jiggle intensity, increased consistency of accurate fire upon entering ADS.

KR82U - Reduction in movement induced weapon sway during ADS, aim jiggle in ADS reduced.

Gruber5, GruberSD6 - Reduction in movement induced weapon sway during ADS, front irons are now thinner for better visibility, visual recoil increased.

NACK11 - Reduction in movement induced weapon sway during ADS and Brace.

PK57 - Large reduction in movement induced weapon sway during ADS, lowered visual recoil, improved consistency of accurate fire upon entering ADS, camera recoil reduced, RPM lowered by a small amount 420>410

GAT9 - Large reduction in movement induced weapon sway during ADS, lowered visual recoil, improved consistency of accurate fire upon entering ADS, camera recoil reduced, RPM increased by a small amount 420>430

LS45 - Reduction in movement induced weapon sway during ADS, weapon inertia increased during swift motions, visual recoil increased, lowered vertical recoil in ADS, a laser is (once again) present when brace firing.

Auto - RPM increase 240>325, vertical climb reduced in ADS and brace.

Various mesh changes to nearly all weapons, which will mostly be unnoticeable but allow the team to make quicker adjustments to the sight pictures and attachments on weapons moving forward.

Added a small Easter-egg to commemorate a player and their weapon of choice.

Bug Fixes