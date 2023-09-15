 Skip to content

Notebook Ninja Fights update for 15 September 2023

Back to School Update

Build 12200746

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there fellow ninjas!

This is a message to inform you about the latest game update.

It basically includes:

  • Visual effects polish
  • Fixed some levels
  • Made controls smoother
  • Fixed several bugs

See you inside the notebook fighting!

