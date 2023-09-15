Back to School Update

Hello there fellow ninjas!
This is a message to inform you about the latest game update.
It basically includes:
- Visual effects polish
- Fixed some levels
- Made controls smoother
- Fixed several bugs
See you inside the notebook fighting!
