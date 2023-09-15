 Skip to content

Setback Playtest update for 15 September 2023

Weekend #23 Changelog

Weekend #23 Changelog

Changes

  • New game mode: Flag Point

    • An asymetrical game mode where one team attacks and the other defends!

  • New item: Tornado

    • Deploy a Tornado Field that sends all players inside into the air!

  • More sounds!

    • Sliding sounds
    • New setback effect sounds
    • More movement sounds

  • New setback visuals and audio

  • More effects when delivering flag in CTF

  • Added in-game encyclopedia (bare-bones right now, but we'll expand on this in the future!)

  • Added icon for Scout Rifle (no longer a sword)

  • You can now use in-game chat during the break screen

  • Updated objective markers

  • Improved UI for CTF

  • Made Gravity Well and Orbital Strike throwable items

    • Fixes an issue where Gravity Well could spawn inside geometry
    • Also fixes issue with the old deployment ability where weapon got disabled for the rest of the round

  • Increased Jelly Bomb blast radius

  • Nerfed Molotime item

    • Changed DPS inside from 200 to 75
    • Changed burn duration from 2s to 1.5s
    • Changed burn from 20 to 10 DPS

  • Increased air resistance at high speeds

  • Tweaked item sound attenuations

    • Items will now generally be heard from shorter distances only
    • Orbital Strike still announces its existence across the map...

  • Fixed post-match awarding too much XP for time played

  • Fixed launch ring interacting with players in a setback

  • Fixed bot fill not respecting unspawned players (e.g. when in loadout screen)

  • Fixed damage overlay showing when in setback

  • Fixed items, projectiles and status effects not resetting between rounds

  • Fixed being able to change weapon during a setback

  • Fixed an issue where players fail to spawn because spawn point is too occupied

  • Fixed portal teleport sounds being heard across the map

Known Issues
  • Enemy outlines can randomly be visible through walls
  • Can sometimes see in smoke
  • Inviting new members to party is bugged after playing a match
  • The “I’m feeling lucky” loadout option sometimes gives more or less than 2 weapons (guess you really have to be lucky)

