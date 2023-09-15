Weekend #23 Changelog

New game mode: Flag Point An asymetrical game mode where one team attacks and the other defends!

New item: Tornado Deploy a Tornado Field that sends all players inside into the air!

More sounds! Sliding sounds

New setback effect sounds

More movement sounds

New setback visuals and audio

More effects when delivering flag in CTF

Added in-game encyclopedia (bare-bones right now, but we'll expand on this in the future!)

Added icon for Scout Rifle (no longer a sword)

You can now use in-game chat during the break screen

Updated objective markers

Improved UI for CTF

Made Gravity Well and Orbital Strike throwable items Fixes an issue where Gravity Well could spawn inside geometry

Also fixes issue with the old deployment ability where weapon got disabled for the rest of the round

Increased Jelly Bomb blast radius

Nerfed Molotime item Changed DPS inside from 200 to 75

Changed burn duration from 2s to 1.5s

Changed burn from 20 to 10 DPS

Increased air resistance at high speeds

Tweaked item sound attenuations Items will now generally be heard from shorter distances only

Orbital Strike still announces its existence across the map...

Fixed post-match awarding too much XP for time played

Fixed launch ring interacting with players in a setback

Fixed bot fill not respecting unspawned players (e.g. when in loadout screen)

Fixed damage overlay showing when in setback

Fixed items, projectiles and status effects not resetting between rounds

Fixed being able to change weapon during a setback

Fixed an issue where players fail to spawn because spawn point is too occupied