Weekend #23 Changelog

Changes
New game mode: Flag Point
- An asymetrical game mode where one team attacks and the other defends!
New item: Tornado
- Deploy a Tornado Field that sends all players inside into the air!
More sounds!
- Sliding sounds
- New setback effect sounds
- More movement sounds
New setback visuals and audio
More effects when delivering flag in CTF
Added in-game encyclopedia (bare-bones right now, but we'll expand on this in the future!)
Added icon for Scout Rifle (no longer a sword)
You can now use in-game chat during the break screen
Updated objective markers
Improved UI for CTF
Made Gravity Well and Orbital Strike throwable items
- Fixes an issue where Gravity Well could spawn inside geometry
- Also fixes issue with the old deployment ability where weapon got disabled for the rest of the round
Increased Jelly Bomb blast radius
Nerfed Molotime item
- Changed DPS inside from 200 to 75
- Changed burn duration from 2s to 1.5s
- Changed burn from 20 to 10 DPS
Increased air resistance at high speeds
Tweaked item sound attenuations
- Items will now generally be heard from shorter distances only
- Orbital Strike still announces its existence across the map...
Fixed post-match awarding too much XP for time played
Fixed launch ring interacting with players in a setback
Fixed bot fill not respecting unspawned players (e.g. when in loadout screen)
Fixed damage overlay showing when in setback
Fixed items, projectiles and status effects not resetting between rounds
Fixed being able to change weapon during a setback
Fixed an issue where players fail to spawn because spawn point is too occupied
Fixed portal teleport sounds being heard across the map
Known Issues
- Enemy outlines can randomly be visible through walls
- Can sometimes see in smoke
- Inviting new members to party is bugged after playing a match
- The “I’m feeling lucky” loadout option sometimes gives more or less than 2 weapons (guess you really have to be lucky)
Changed files in this update